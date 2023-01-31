Yaba College of Technology appoints Acting Rector

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has approved the appointment of Uduak Inyang-Udoh as the Acting Rector of YABATECH effective from January 30, 2023.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Joe Ejiofor, the school’s Deputy Registrar/Head of Public Relations.

Ejiofor said that Inyang-Udoh, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Quantity Surveying, was until this appointment the Deputy Rector (Administration).

He added that other previous positions held by Inyang-Udoh were the Director, Yabatech Consult; Director, Academic Planning; Dean, School of Environmental Studies; and Head, of the Department of Quantity Surveying.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tenure of the former Rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, ended at midnight on January 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ejiofor noted that the Governing Council had made a recommendation for the appointment of a new Rector to the appropriate authority at its meeting held on November 25, 2022.

He said that the Governing Council had yet to receive a response in this regard.