World Toilet Day: CSOs urge Bauchi government, others to prioritise WASH services

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Bauchi State has tasked the state government and elected representatives to prioritise Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in their budget.

The CSOs made the call at a news conference to commemorate the 2023 World Toilet Day (WTD).

The occasion was held with support from WaterAid Nigeria on Friday in Bauchi.

Jinjiri Garba, the Chairman, Bauchi State Network of of Civil Society Organisations (BASNEC), said this would

ensure provision of potable water and sanitation facilities in the State.

He also said that collaborative efforts would save citizens from cholera and other diseases related to poor sanitation and hygiene.

READ ALSO:

Atiku: A man for all seasons, by Phrank Shaibu

HPV Vaccine: Nigeria attains 78% coverage in 14 states, FCT

Electrician nabbed, arraigned two years after N3OO,OOO fraud

He added: “WASH remains a low priority area on many political agenda, and has left several citizens without basic

hand washing facilities and sanitation.”

Garba pointed out that collaborative approach between government, civil society and business is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal on sanitation.

He lamented that 21 per cent of Bauchi State Population still practice open defecation, while 72 per cent of the total

number of schools, 93 per cent of the total number of healthcare facilities lack amenities.

He said “97 percent of public places do not have access to basic WASH facilities according to WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (NORM) 2021,”

Garba stated: “The state government’s overall goal is to influence, deliver and scale-up WASH solutions that are sustainable, climate-resilient, gender-responsive, as well as address key cross-cutting elements of other development goals, including health, education, poverty, economic growth, and nutrition.”

According to him, WaterAid Nigeria and partners are working hard toward achieving safer water, decent toilets and Hygiene Behaviour Change Campaigns to achieve open defecation free state by 2025.