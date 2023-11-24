Electrician nabbed, arraigned two years after N3OO,OOO fraud

A 52-year-old electrician, Obidike Dimkpa, on Friday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Lagos over alleged N300,000 fraud.

The Police slammed a three-count charge on Dimkpa, bothering on obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

Dimkpa however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bassey Sunday, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2021, at Praiseville Estate, Phase 3, Ogudu, Lagos, but was apprehended in 2023.

READ ALSO:

Oyedepo calls for discipline as Covenant University matriculates new students

Atiku: A man for all seasons, by Phrank Shaibu

HPV Vaccine: Nigeria attains 78% coverage in 14 states, FCT

Sunday said that the defendant collected N300,000 as part payment to repair Micheal Ebube’s 75 inch LG plasma television, but failed to fix it.

“The defendant charged N600,000 as his fee, the complainant gave him N300,000 to buy the needed parts to fix the TV, and he disappeared with the money,” he said.

He said that the complainant reported the case to the police and the defendant was finally apprehended in 2023.

Sunday said that the offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until December 4, for mention.