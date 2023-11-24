Oyedepo calls for discipline as Covenant University matriculates new students 

The Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr David Oyedepo, has advised newly admitted students to be disciplined and use their time wisely, in the course of their studies.

Oyedepo spoke on Friday, during the 22nd matriculation ceremony of the institution.

The exercise was for the 2023/2024 academic session. Oyedepo noted that such a positive attitude helps in achieving set goals.

In all, a total of 2,351 students, comprising 2,153 undergraduate and 198 postgraduate students were matriculated for the new academic session.

Oyedepo restated that the pain of discipline might be costly, but the end result is priceless.

“No one will ever be any more accomplished in his pursuit than when he is disciplined.

“Anyone that will not take responsibility early will end-up a liability,” he said.

According to him, everyone is absolutely responsible for the outcome of his or her life.

Oyedepo enjoined them to use their time productively and not to hang around people that do not share their sense of mission.

In his welcome address, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said that the university’s unique vision was to raise a new generation of leaders in all fields of human endeavour, who would redeem the battered image of the black man.

Adebayo said God had continued to validate the vision with many infallible proofs, with the university being the most preferred for candidates seeking quality and life-applicable higher education in Africa.

The Vice-Chancellor said that graduates of the institution were the most employable out of Nigerian universities, and has continued to receive laurels and commendation for excellence performance in postgraduate studies abroad.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor, Bishop David Abioye, implored the students to be focused as they began the journey of academics, into the future.

Abioye said the purpose of Covenant University went beyond its certificate to students at graduation.

He said that academic programmes in the institution involved customised life-changing core values, which aim at training each student to be self-efficient and self-sufficient upon graduation.

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian University, which has been operating with official status since 2002 in Ota, Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

It prides itself as one of the leading universities in Africa, driving a vision to raise a new generation of leaders and reinstate the black race’s dignity.