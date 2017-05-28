World Cup: Kane silences Scotland’s celebration with late leveller for England

LATEST NEWS:
NAN

Harry-Kane-e1488136179214.jpg
The Tottenham Hotspur player’s goal was a face-saver for England after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes

Harry Kane’s injury-time goal gave England a 2-2 draw in a crazy finish to their World Cup qualifier against hosts Scotland on Saturday in Glasgow.
The Tottenham Hotspur player’s goal was a face-saver for England after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes.
Scotland was moments away from a famous victory after the Celtic striker scored with a pair of superbly-taken free kicks in the 87th and 90th minutes.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put England in front in the 70th minute.
With Hampden Park in raptures after Griffiths’s double strike, Kane saved England from a humiliating loss to their old rivals with his late goal from close range.
NAN reports that England remains top of Group F on 14 points while Scotland are in fourth spot on eight points.


