World Cup: Kane silences Scotland’s celebration with late leveller for England

Harry Kane’s injury-time goal gave England a 2-2 draw in a crazy finish to their World Cup qualifier against hosts Scotland on Saturday in Glasgow.

The Tottenham Hotspur player’s goal was a face-saver for England after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes.

Scotland was moments away from a famous victory after the Celtic striker scored with a pair of superbly-taken free kicks in the 87th and 90th minutes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put England in front in the 70th minute.

With Hampden Park in raptures after Griffiths’s double strike, Kane saved England from a humiliating loss to their old rivals with his late goal from close range.

NAN reports that England remains top of Group F on 14 points while Scotland are in fourth spot on eight points.

