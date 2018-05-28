World Cup: Eagles must up their game—Ex-international

Ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro, Mutiu Adepoju, on Monday urged the Super Eagles to up their game ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

They gave the advice while reacting to the the Super Eagles 1-1 draw against the Simba of DR Congo in Port Harcourt.

Omokaro told NAN that the coaching crew should sharpen the players’ competitive edge.

He said: “The match against DR Congo is a test for the Super Eagles and the result shows that the team still needs to do more.

“They need to work hard and improve in some areas before the World Cup.

“The coach must try as much as possible to psyche the players in order to get the best from them.’’

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan player urged the team to be battle-ready in their next friendly match against England on June 2.

Also, Mutiu Adepoju, told NAN that he was hopeful the coach would select the best 23 for the Mundial.

Adepoju said: “With all the friendly matches played so far and the upcoming encounter against England, I believe they will help the coach to make the right decisions.

“I hope the best 23 will be selected,’’ he said, adding that the team should do more to be at their best before the World Cup.

NAN reports that Nigeria is in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croation for the Mundial which begins on June 14 and ends on July 15.