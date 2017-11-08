Woman’s fury over cheating hubby forces Qatar Airways to land

Officials of Qatar Airways must now admit that there is a lot of truth in the Shakespearean line that “hell hath no fury than a woman scorned” or cheated upon by her man.

This was after the airliner was forced to make emergency landing at India’s Chennai Airport en-route Bali from Doha.

The enraged woman, an Iranian, forced the airliner to make the emergency landing after she discovered mid-flight that her husband was apparently cheating on her.

The woman was travelling from Doha to Bali with her husband and child on a Qatar Airways flight QR-962 on Sunday, India’s Hindustan Times reported Tuesday.

As her husband slept, she used his hand to unlock his fingerprint-protected phone, revealing the alleged affair in all its sordid detail.

Angered by the discovery, the woman reportedly started to hit her husband.

The cabin crew intervened but were unable to calm the situation.

With the inflight episode spiralling out of control, the pilots decided to make an unscheduled stop in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

The woman, her husband and their child were taken off the plane, which then resumed its journey to Indonesia, an unnamed security official told the paper.

“The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken,” the official said.

“In respect of passenger privacy we do not comment on individual cases,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson told the Hindustan Times.