Woman who tore husband’s passport: You can’t understand my pains + Video

The woman who was returning to Nigeria with her family captured on camera tearing the international passport of her husband after arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday has given reasons for her action.

The Eagle Online recalls that the quarrel between the woman and her husband started from when they were onboard.

Several comments and backlash followed the viral video of the incident as the social media was awash with it.

Reacting to the comments and backlash in a video seen by The Eagle Online on Monday, the woman said: “Hi everyone!

“So surprising, so shocking, I’ve been coming across a lot of comments, people insulting me, even my fellow gender who don’t understand are also insulting me.

“I’m not supposed to do what I did, yeah I know.

“I know and that is where so many people got me.

“Why will I tear his passport?

“It’s against Nigerian laws, rules.

“I know that.

“I know.

“But what do I say?

“To Nigerian Immigration, I am very sorry, but to be sincere, I did it for my husband not to go back because I have seen so many things, I’ve gone through pains, pains that cause me heart pains today.

“Pain that gives me a headache in the middle of my head.

“You don’t know what I’m passing through.

“All my gender talking, I pray you will not experience what I have just passed through.

“After everything, go to my page.

“Fine!

“My husband bought me an iPhone just to make me calm, but many things have been going on for years.

“He knew that I’ve not forgotten it.

“I was just pretending to him, dancing to his tune to make him happy.

“Out of anger, I told him that in Nigeria we are going, you will not come back, but he looked at me and that was why he got me a phone as a gift, thinking everything is gone.

“I couldn’t condone it because it was too much on me.

“I have pains.

“I now have heart pains, headaches because of this and you all are there insulting me because you don’t know what I’m passing through.

“If you know, you won’t write what you’re writing.

“If you have a way for you to invite the Immigration Police to come for me, they should come.

“The law should come for me.

“No problem, I am ready to face anything.

“My husband is there because he has access to the pitch he is posting to explain and even posting the full video of it.

“I said I was not going to cry.

“It pained me so much not for the text or message you people are sending to me.

“I even saw a blogger in Italy that was interviewing someone and the person called on a video that she knows me.

“Whoever you are, Josephine, you don’t know me.

“You even said I married a man before.

“I don’t even know if you are sane in your brain.

“You don’t know what you are saying.

“So many people who don’t even know me talk about me, talk down on me.

“Why on earth should you talk about me?

“So many women are suffering in their marriage today because they cannot speak out and I acted out on my own.

“I gave my actions to my husband, which my husband knew what I did.

“He knows I was in pain and you all are here writing.

“I have three children for him.

“Thank you very much.

“You can write it and if you have the power, you have the strength, come after me.

“I will give myself to you cos I’m even tired.

“Do you know what I’ve suffered?

“Gone through?”

In related development, the Nigeria Immigration Service has launched an investigation into the incident.

The spokesperson of the NIS, Kenneth Udo, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said the individual had been identified and invited for further investigation.

According to Udo, if the allegations are substantiated, the individual’s actions breached the provisions of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with corresponding penalties outlined under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

Udo reiterated the commitment of the Service to upholding the provisions of the Immigration Act in the interest of national security and preserving the dignity and integrity of the nation’s legal instruments

According to the Nigeria Immigration Act, 2015, mutilating a Nigerian international passport is a punishable offence.

Section 10(1)(c) and (d) of the Act prohibits the alteration, mutilation, or destruction of a Nigerian passport.

Any individual who contravenes this section of the law is guilty of an offence and can face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to N1 million.

Woman shreds her husband's passport upon his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Intl Airport in Lagos.



