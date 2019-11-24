The Ogun police command says it has arrested a 42-year-old woman, Temitope Akinola, for allegedly poisoning and killing her two-day-old granddaughter with a deadly insecticide, Sniper.

The suspect, a resident of Isote area of Sagamu town, Sagamu Local Government area of the state, was arrested on November 21 by operatives of the command.

The state Police Public Relations Office, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the grandmother was arrested, following the information received by the police in Sagamu division that the baby left in care of the suspect by her mother had been found dead.

Oyeyemi said that the mother of the baby was reported to have gone to the bathroom only to return and discover the lifeless body of her baby.

He noted that upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sagamu, Okiki Agunbiade, dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The police spokesperson explained that upon interrogation, the suspect admitted poisoning and killing the baby because she didn’t like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby.

“She confessed further that she had attempted to terminate the pregnancy, but her pastor had warned her against it, hence she waited for her daughter to deliver before carrying out her devilish intention.

“She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper,” he said.

Oyeyemi stated that the corpse of the baby had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for autopsy.

He added that the suspect had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.