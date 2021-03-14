A 43-year-old housewife, Bisola Awodele, was on March 8, 2021 arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for pouring hot water on her husband, thereby causing him grievous harm.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband, Peter Phillips, who ran to Sango Ota Area Command with first degree burns all over his body and reported that his wife, a mother of five, accused him of getting drunk always, as a result of which she picked a pot containing already boiled water and poured it on his body.

Upon the report, the Area Commander, ACP Muhideen Obe, quickly directed his JWC Section to effect the arrest of the woman.

On interrogation, Awodele explained to the police how her husband is fund of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual, and while she was complaining about the act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents, which infuriated her and made her bath the man with the hot water.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but she killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration.

The investigating team has since followed her to the secret grave of the killed baby, where the carcass was exhumed.

The husband has been taken to the General Hospital, Ota, where he is recuperating.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.