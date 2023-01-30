Wild encounter at the lounge, by Tiwa Says

There’s a saying that: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” But what happens to those who are not tough? I wonder.

Even though Nigerians are known to be resilient people, the situation in the country is becoming unbearable.

There seems to be no ray of hope ahead. This is why people are leaving the country in large numbers for fear of what’s to come and also for greener pastures.

I don’t blame anyone for leaving though. I only advise that people who leave the country should do so with a plan in mind or on paper. IT will be a shame to find yourself helpless and stranded in a foreign land.

For those of us who are still here and hoping to make a change with our votes., I hope you have your Permanent Voter Cards ready?

On a lighter note, Mike and I seem to be building a stronger bond lately. This is not without conscious effort on both our parts though.

We decided on a date night every week. So far, we have kept that going. This is not only beneficial for de-stressing purposes, it’s also a bonding time for us. We are able to deliberate on matters that have been pending and also settle misunderstandings that may have occurred.

On this evening, Mike picked me from work and we headed to our regular lounge. It had been a stressful day. We both needed the break, but trust Lagos roads. The traffic was heavy and slow.

We chatted for a while about the day but I was beginning to get cranky so I tried to channel my energy. I started to touch Mike to build anticipation of what was to come. He gave me the go-ahead so I reclined my seat, unbuckled his belt, pulled down his zipper, brought out his big black dick, bent down and put the whole piece in my mouth. I deep throated him for a while, then started to suck gently on the head of his dick.

Traffic was still slow, so he wasn’t moving much. He was able to caress my breast and tease my nipples with one of his hands.

We were both aroused at this point. Just then the traffic eased and we were able to move. Mike drove into the parking lot of another lounge. Our regular joint was still far ahead. I took that as a cue. The parking area was dimly lit, so it was perfect for us.

As soon as we parked, Mike pulled me close and kissed me like I was going away for a long time. I was equally as excited so I responded with equal passion. Mike released me reluctantly and reclined his seat. I didn’t waste any time. I sat on him. Luckily, I was wearing a short dress and a tong.

I guided him into me and started to ride. My dress had a zipper in front, so I zipped it down and gave Mike full access to my breasts. He buried his head between my breasts, taking turns in sucking both breasts as I rode him. This was pure bliss.

He lifted his head and kissed me again. Passionately still. This did it for both of us.

Just as we both reached an orgasm, we heard a knock on the glass. It brought us back to the present. We were mortified as we tried to “arrange” ourselves. Though the glass was tinted, it didn’t change the way we felt at being caught. We realised the person knocking on the car was a security guard working for the lounge.

I wonder what he must have seen. Anyway we didn’t even roll down the glass or speak to him. We just drove out of the place. As we sped off, we started to laugh at ourselves and the situation. But boy, it felt really good! We were now relaxed and ready for the night. Needless to say we still went on our date.

There’s nothing wrong with a wild encounter every now and then. Trust me, it’s good for the soul.

NB: Purely fiction.

