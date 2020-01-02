The Kwara State Government has offered reasons why it demolished the structures on the land it reclaimed from the Saraki family in the early hours of Thursday.

The government bulldozers moved into the plot of land, which was being guarded by some of the old women who were beneficiaries of the Saraki family, in the early hours of the day.

The government had last week announced the reclaiming of the land which was acquired by Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, based on the nudging of the Kwara State House of Assembly of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Former Governor of the state and ex-President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had defended the acquisition of the land by his father, saying not followed due process.

Explaining the rationale for the early morning demolition, the Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Alhaji Murtala Olanrewaju, said it was to avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Olanrewaju said in a statement on Thursday: “The Kwara State Government early today began the physical reclamation of the plot of land bordering the civil service clinic in Ilorin.

“The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of Thursday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism.

“Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

“Finally, we urge the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful, an be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake. While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law.”