Why we arrested Online Publisher — Police

The Enugu State Police Command has said that an Abuja-based online publisher, Madu Onuorah, was arrested over alleged defamatory publication against a United States of America-based Reverend Sister.

The spokesman of the Command and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, made this known on Thursday.

Ndukwe said in a statement in Enugu: “The Enugu State Police Command is in receipt of several publications alleging the abduction of an Abuja-based online news publisher, one Madu Onuorah.

“The Command wishes to state that, contrary to the allegations, he was duly arrested in Abuja with the assistance of police operatives from Ebonyi State Police Command and the aid of intelligence, after efforts made to formally invite him failed.”

He explained that Onuorah’s arrest followed the receipt of a written petition by the Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command against him over an alleged defamatory publication.

Ndukwe said that the CP, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had ordered the office handling the case to professionally investigate and ensure that justice prevails.

He added: “The commissioner called on the press family, particularly the leadership and members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and associates of the suspect, to exercise patience.

“He also assured that the needful will be done in the case.”