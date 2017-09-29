Why we arrested Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of two key officials of the Ekiti State Government for alleged misuse of bailout funds.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, identified the officials as the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Doyin Ojo, and the Accountant General of the state, Yemisi Owolabi.

Uwujaren said they were picked up by EFCC operatives “following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bail out funds by the Governor Ayodele Fayose administration”.

The arrest came on the day that Fayose formally declared his intention to run for president in 2019 election.