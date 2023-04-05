Why I’m against victories of Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has disclosed why he is against the victories of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and re-elected Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The lawyer, musician and actor spoke on Arise TV’s entertainment programme, titled: “Music as a political tool.”

Falz, who did a track with Vector on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, titled: “Mr. Yakubu,” said: “The rules and regulations that were supposed to guide these elections were not applied.

“The INEC Chairman himself prior to the election had come out to release his regulations, but when the elections were happening, we were seeing these processes that were not transparent and exactly the opposite of what he said it was going to be.

“Of course people are going to raise eyebrows, of course everyone is going to be like ‘what is going on?’

“That was pretty much how it happened.

“It was clear from all that that they were some foul play involved.”