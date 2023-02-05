Why Emefiele introduced Naira redesign at this time – Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has given reasons why the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, introduced the naira redesign policy at this time.

Governor Ganduje offered the reasons for Emefiele’s action when he spoke with the BBC Hausa on Friday.

The Governor, who spoke after a meeting of the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said the policy was not part of the party’s agency.

Ganduje, who was part of the APC Governors that met Buhari on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum, told BBC Hausa: “The naira redesign is not the agenda of the APC.

“It is the agenda of those who are around the President and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who wanted to run for president but weren’t successful.

“They don’t want the elections to be held or want another party to win.

“But we in our states have to ensure that things don’t go out of hand and if the President is listening to them, then we (governors) must show our capacity just as we’ve done now.”

Responding to a question on whether the governors will disagree with President Buhari on the naira redesign policy, Ganduje said: “No.

“We are against this policy of naira redesign by the governor of the Central Bank and those who the President is surrounded by.”