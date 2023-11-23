We’ve robust petrol supply to last beyond yuletide – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited says it has made a robust plan for the supply of petroleum products sufficient to last beyond the ember months and the new year festivities.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, said this when he visited Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He led a delegation of the top hierarchy of the NNPCL on the visit on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kyari, in a statement by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, said by the creation of the National Assembly, NNPCL was saddled with the responsibility of guaranteeing Nigeria’s energy security, which was critical to national security.

He said: “We have made a robust plan for the forthcoming end of the year festivities and beyond. We do not see any shortages in the petroleum products supply for the period,” the GCEO added.

While lauding the National Assembly for the critical role it played in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, Kyari said this legislative endeavour gave birth to a new commercially oriented National Oil Company governed by the Company and Allied Matters Act principles.

Kyari stated that with the passage of the PIA, 2021, NNPCL’s profitability margins had significantly risen, growing from a loss position of N803 billion in 2018 to a profit position of N674 billion in 2021.

According to him, NNPCL is targeting a profit increase of N2 trillion when the 2022 Audited Financial Statements are released, and since July 2023 the company has started paying dividends to its shareholders.

He also said the NNPCL was involved in the entire value-chain of the oil and gas business and controlled about 30 per cent of the nation’s petroleum downstream retail market.

He identified crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism as major challenges to the Company’s business.

Kyari further said the recent collaboration with the nation’s security services as well as third-party security contractors had been yielding results, mostly in the area of increased crude oil production.

The GCEO said NNPCL was investing in several gas and power projects across the country, aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s power generation and industrialisation aspirations.

He assured that NNPCL was working assiduously to revamp local refining of petroleum products and collaborating with indigenous refiners to ensure that Nigeria became a net exporter of petroleum products.

In his response, Akpabio assured the GCEO of the 10th Senate’s support.

Akpabio said the Nigerian parliament appreciated the Kyari-led management for its commitment to ensuring robust petroleum products supply during the yuletide period.

He said: “Nigerians always want to hear good news.

“We are glad that you have made robust plans to provide sufficient products supply this coming festive period and beyond.”

He also lauded the rehabilitation of the nation’s three refineries, saying their re-streaming would cause a multiplier effect on Nigeria’s economy in line with this administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.