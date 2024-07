NNPC announces plans to recruit new staff

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has disclosed that it is set to hire more workers.

The NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

According to Soneye, the recruitment would be for various positions across various departments within the energy company.

He directed interested applicants to visit the NNPC careers page for application instructions.

“NNPC Ltd is pleased to announce that we are currently hiring for multiple positions across various departments.

“We are seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join our team. Visit our careers page for application instructions,” Soneye stated.

In an update, Soneye disclosed that due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times.

“Our techs are working diligently to rectify the problem.

“Please be assured that the application process deadline remains Aug 20, 2024,” he disclosed.

It was however learnt that this may be the major recruitment exercise since the NNPC fully transformed into a limited company in 2022.

