We’ll render politicians behind killings in Imo irrelevant — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said it would render politicians behind the killings in Imo State politically irrelevant.

The group made the threat in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

It said: “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu has come to the knowledge of the high level of insecurity and banditry in the region, especially in Imo State.

“The movement has intel that known politicians, including some others still under investigation, have been behind the insecurity and killings of innocent Imo citizens. These feuding politicians believe that they will use ordinary Imo citizens to wage their political war.

“These feuding politicians decided that innocent citizens of the state will not have peace or sleep with their two eyes closed. They have contributed immensely to the pain and suffering of the people of Imo State. IPOB will ensure that these people become politically irrelevant because they are behind all the political killings and burning of people’s properties, and destruction of their means of livelihood.

“IPOB is calling on all the stakeholders in Imo State, from religious leaders both men and women, including the uncompromised traditional rulers in the state to Umuada groups and women organizations to speak up now in order to rescue Imo State from the hands of these criminals claiming to be political leaders.

“What began as little political differences metamorphosed into a full-blown war causing the Imo people to become collateral damage in this madness.

“They must settle whatever personal issues they have amongst themselves and desist from using the innocent people of Imo State to further their evil political interests.

“We remind them that they too have families and blood also flows in their veins. This madness MUST cease forthwith because when Imo people will rise against them, IPOB will not get involved.”