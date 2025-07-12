Police foil bandits attack, kill one in Benue

The Benue State Police Command says it repelled a group of bandits responsible for criminal activities in Sankera axis of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Udeme Edet disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi.

He said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon along Kendev/Zaki Biam Road.

Edet said the command received credible intelligence about bandits robbing villagers along the Kendev/Zaki Biam road, Ukum Local Government and immediately swung into action.

According to her, the officers foiled the attack, killed one of the bandits and recovered an AK-47 rifle from the neutralised bandit.

“The police immediately swung into action and deployed patrol and tactical teams which ambushed the bandits.

“A fierce gunfire exchange ensued, resulting in one bandit, Awase Ankyunyo alias Abi Doka, being fatally wounded and AK-47 rifle with live ammunition was recovered from him.

“The bandit was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital, while others escaped with gunshot injuries towards the Chito axis,” she said.

Edet said the Commissioner of Police in Benue commended the officers involved in the operation for their bravery and swift response.

She said that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of Benue citizens.

