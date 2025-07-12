Tinubu congratulates NMDPRA Chief Executive on his birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warmly congratulated Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on his birthday.

The congratulatory message was passed across by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Saturday.

As the pioneer head of NMDPRA, Engr. Ahmed has been instrumental in stabilising Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, ensuring post-subsidy fuel availability, removing fuel queues, and laying the foundation for a more transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused energy market, the statement said.

It said the President commended him for his service to the nation, describing him as a steady hand in a transformative era for Nigeria’s energy industry.

Tinubu wished him continued strength, wisdom, and good health as he drives forward the Renewed Hope Agenda in the energy sector.

