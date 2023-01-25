Tinubu begs ex-Minister to withdraw court case

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has pleaded with a former Minister of State for Steel and Mines Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, to stop all court cases he filed over the Abia State governorship primaries of the party.

Tinubu made the plea to the ex-Minister during the campaign rally of the APC at Umuahia Township Stadium on Tuesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ogah headed to the court after losing the APC governorship ticket for Abia State to Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Speaking at the rally on Tuesday, Tinubu said: “Two persons are in court over our governorship flag.

“But whether they are in court or not, my position is that Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of our party and will be supported to win the election.

“Dr. Uche Ogah is my friend and a member of our party.

“Please stop all court actions and come and see me.

“Let’s discuss this matter in our living room.

“We are the politicians.

“We put the parties together to salvage Nigeria from hunger, destitution and ignorance.

“Why are you taking me to third parties who are politically neutral?

“Please, let’s talk this matter over.”