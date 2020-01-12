The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, Peter Obi, on Saturday described the death of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike as a call for celebration of a man who was good, kind and concerned about the progress of humanity.

In a release made available by his Media Office, Obi said though it was customary to mourn the dead in Africa, but that some lives, like that of Ike, were exceptional and worthy to be celebrated for their liberating influence on the society through their personal conducts and the pervasive influence of their works of arts in the form of literature.

Recalling his several encounters with Ike, Obi said besides reading some of his books as a student, he was actually the one that issued him Certificate as the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu in Anambra State and thereafter worked harmoniously with him as a frontline traditional ruler.

Obi, who also recalled the foundation of writers’ Club by Prof. Ike and his support for the noble project, called for its sustenance as well as the immortalisation of his legacies through naming of monuments in his honour.