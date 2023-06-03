We are committed to arresting, prosecuting GBV perpetrators in Ebonyi – CP

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Faleye Olayele, has avowed the command’s commitment to stemming the tides of gender-based violence and other forms of abuses in the state.

Faleye gave the assurance Friday when he received in audience the state Gender-Based Violence Taskforce team in his office in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The team was in the Commissioner’s office on an advocacy visit.

Addressing the team, the Police Commissioner advised them to ensure that all identified cases of violence are reported promptly at the local police divisions while notifying his office at the same time, for immediate action.

Describing perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence as insensitive and inhuman, Olayele emphasized that the Command under his watch was poised to arresting and fully prosecuting all such offenders.

He charged officers and men of the Juvenile, Women and Children unit of the command to be alert to their responsibilities, cooperate with the taskforce to ensure zero tolerance to GBV in the state.

Olayele added: “Anybody that does not support the task force is not born of a woman.

“So, I am solidly behind you, and I am assuring you that for the short period I will be here, we will arrest and prosecute appropriately and promptly all GBV offenders.”

Olayele further admonished members of the task force never to be discouraged by the actions and behaviours of some policemen who compromise their professional calling, adding, “the job of the task force is for humanity.”

State Coordinator of the taskforce, Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor, in her address commended the CP for his proactive approach to duty and management of security issues in the state.

She noted that the taskforce was in the CP’s office to familiarize with him and seek the command’s increased cooperation and collaboration in ending Gender-Based Violence and other social vices in the state.

“We seek help and cooperation with the police to fasten the process of arrests and prosecution of GBV offenders,” Nwanchor stressed.

She further identified deliberate delayed actions on reported cases, uncooperative attitude and compromise by some police officers as some of the challenges faced by the taskforce in the discharge of its mandate.

The GBV taskforce in Ebonyi State established 2020 and launched in 2021 is a Civil Society Organization-driven initiative championed by the USAID – IHP.

It has representatives from Civil Society and Nongovernmental Organizations working around gender issues. It also has representatives from government line Ministries: Ministry of Justice, Women Affairs and social development, among others; the Police, Correctional Service, NAPTIP and other relevant agencies.

The taskforce from its inception in the state has handled over 547 GBV cases.