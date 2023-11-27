War: UN Scribe calls for full humanitarian ceasefire

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday called for a full humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas instead of a temporary truce.

Guterres made the call in a statement via his Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

“We have seen the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas and others since October 7, and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails,” Guterres said.

Dujarric said the Secretary General commended the Governments of Qatar, Egypt and the United States for facilitating the arrangement, as well as recognised the critical role of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

READ ALSO:

Ansar-Ud-Deen has built an enduring legacy, Sanwo-Olu salutes Islamic society at 100

Doctors seek regular hormonal test for prostate, menopause

OAU student lands in hospital after 58-hour Wash-a-thon

He promised that the United Nations would continue to support these efforts in every possible way.

The UN Scribe stated: “During these four days, the United Nations has scaled up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and sent aid to some northern areas that have been largely cut off for weeks.

“But this aid barely registers against the huge needs of 1.7 million displaced people. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is getting worse by the day.

“The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region”.

In addition, he said the Secretary General once again called for the remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally.

He urged all States to use their influence to end the tragic conflict and support irreversible steps towards the only sustainable future for the region: a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side, in peace and security.