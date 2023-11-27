Doctors seek regular hormonal test for prostate, menopause

Medical doctors have advised men from the age of 40 and above to undergo hormonal tests for prostate enlargement and women to ensure health safety tips for menopause.

The doctors made the call on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The physicians made the call at the opening of the Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council.

The theme of the three-day programme is: “Management of Prostate, Enlargement and Menopause in Women.”

Dr Lola Owolabi, a Consultant Obstetric and Gyneacologist, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), said that menopause occurred as a result of depletion of the eggs that produced estrogen and progesterone.

According to Owolabi, productive age is between the ages of 15 and 45, adding that menopause is also the cessation of monthly menstrual blood which usually starts when the menstrual cycle stops for 12 months.

This, she said, occurred in women between the ages of 45 and 50.

She listed the four menopausal stages as: pre-menopausal, menopausal, peri-menopausal and post-menopausal, which, she said, occurred as a result of depletion in monocles egg.

The Consultant said that owing to reduction in postetrogen and estrogen in women, lots of symptoms occurred which she described as depressing and worrisome.

“Osteoporosis causes thin bones due to loss of calcium, which can lead to bone fracture at any little fall.

“Menopausal can lead to lack of elasticity in breast, weaken uterus, vaginal collapse, risk of constipation, indigestion, mood changes, loss of hair, deeper voice and the most common is hot flashes,” she said.

Owolabi suggested supplement drugs rich in calcium, magnesium, vitamin C and vitamin E for hair loss as well as water-based lubricant for dry vaginal and intake of vegetables, fruits and chicken meat.

She suggested hormone replacement therapy as another means of helping menopausal, which would help to replace hormones, adding, however, that this should not be used for too long to prevent cancer.

Also speaking, Dr Ismaila Husseni, a Consultant Gynecologist from UITH, educated the gathering on prostate enlargement, which, he said, could occur in men over 40 years and above.

“There are other symptoms of prostate enlargement, such as urinary retention as well as acute and chronic effects.

“Some have overflow, without having control while urinating, while others pass out blood while urinating and some have kidney failure,” Husseni said.

The expert suggested erectile examination to know the stage of the prostate, adding that ultrasound scan would also determine the size.

He urged men within the age group to know the level of their enlargement through regular prostate specific antigen tests to determine the method to be taken, whether medication or surgery.