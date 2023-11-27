OOU Class 2008 Law Alumni felicitate their first SAN

Law Alumni Association of Olabisi Onabanjo University (2008/2009) affectionately tagged, Brave 600+ is felicitating with one of their own, Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye of Legal Tuxedo & Associates.

The felicitation is for his conferment and award as the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria of the 2008/2009 class.

In a statement by Florence Omolola, the president of the Alumni association, Jones Idowu, stated, “On behalf of all members, the Executives and the Board of Trustees, we hereby congratulate Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye SAN fondly called Tuxedo of Brave 600+ for his award as the first SAN of the class of almost 700 lawyers on the 27th November 2023.”

Reminiscing on the brilliance of their classmate, affectionately called Tuxedo then, the members marveled at his determination and brilliance, citing his outstanding performances in Law Class at Olabisi Onabanjo State University, Ogun State earning him the opportunity to pursue an outstanding career in the advocacy.

However, he astounded his peers by being the first to attain the rank of SAN, necessitating his prestigious award.

The association appreciated his achievement even ahead of the 15-year post graduation ceremony and BRAVE Awards to hold sometime in 2024.

The statement further read: “Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye SAN was a determined and brilliant student during our university days in OOU aka OSU.

“We hereby join other well-meaning Nigerians, family, and friends in wishing him congratulations.”