Beta Bridges marks a decade in tracking, unveils future plans 

Beta Bridges Ltd, Nigeria’s leading Tracking Telematics and Speed Limiter Company, is excited to announce the celebration of her 10th year Anniversary of business operations in serving its customers.

The firm said the significant milestone is to celebrate a decade of service, growth and innovation.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Richard Abiodun, said: “Our 10th anniversary reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in all we do. And especially for our tracking offerings, we are the pioneers of empathetic service, professional responsiveness and innovations aimed at enabling our diverse customers in all they do.

“We could envision the future from 10 years ago that our customers would want to be enabled better beyond the supply of just product installations for their vehicles and their other movable assets, hence, we consistently invested heavily to meet this gapping need. Even after this 10 years of remarkable success helping to reposition our tracking telematics industry, we still feel that our teeming customers deserve more.

“From here into another 10 years, we commit to upping the gears in better satisfactory services to our valued customers.”

Over the past decade, Beta Bridges has achieved several milestones, becoming recognized by industry regulators, such as the Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC), the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC) amongst others.

As the company celebrates, Beta Bridges deems it ripe to rebrand to Beta Tracking, from an essence and intent to sustain her offering of better, cutting-edge tracking and fleet technologies solutions as a total better experience to customers.

With this comes the company’s intention about her emergence into a better structured firm that satisfies her customers maximally.

The Anniversary launch event, scheduled for 30th November 2023, according to a press statement will highlight Beta Tracking as a brand of Beta Bridges, repositioning herself in the market through various corporate and marketing activities including the launch of a thought leadership platform tagged: Beta Roundtable, consumer promotion, commemorative gifts, among others.

Looking ahead, Beta Tracking from Beta Bridges aspires to become the first multinational tracking & telematics organisation in Nigeria, exploring foreign ventures to benchmark value offerings as a legally registered company.

With over 62,000 installations since inception, their focus remains on security, safety, and assets performance management, value savings with support technologies for vehicles and other moveable assets.

Apart from these support technologies being the company flagship, Beta Bridges also offers branding consultancy and marketing communications services, and training through her sister company Beta Bridges Training Institute.

Beta Bridges operates from her Lagos Head office, and with operational spread across major Nigerian cities including: Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin and Ibadan.