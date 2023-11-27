Again, gunmen kill two policemen, one passerby in Imo

Gunmen on Monday attacked and shot two policemen and a young man to death at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State.

It was gathered that the suspected killer squad instantly opened fire on the security personnel.

The officers were reportedly at the junction for routine security checks.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that a yet-to-be identified man also died from a stray bullet during the attack that happened around midday.

The source said: “On arrival, the gunmen opened fire at the direction of the policemen and killed two on the spot.

“A stray bullet also hit a young man and he died on the spot.

“This is very unfortunate”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident.

Okoye said the Command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing gunmen.

Okoye in a statement said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives are presently combing the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of the hoodlums responsible for the attack”.

The PPRO also confirmed Saturday’s abduction and killing of Eze Joe Ochulor, the Traditional Ruler of Otulu Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

Ochulor, who was abducted in his palace on Saturday morning, was later found dead at a neighbouring community in Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The yet-to-be arrested gunmen had on September 19 attacked a joint security task force at Umualumaku in Mbano LGA of the state.

The hoodlums killed and set at least five security operatives ablaze during the attack.