Atiku congratulates Agboola, says his ticket stands PDP in good stead to win Ondo guber election 

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Chief Agboola Ajayi on his victory in the hotly contested primaries for the ticket of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Atiku stated this in a press statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

He said that the decision of the stakeholders of the PDP to elect Ajayi to fly the flag of the party is a wise decision of the PDP to win the election and add Ondo to the states controlled by the PDP.

Atiku remarked that Ajayi possesses the requisite experience and political exposure to take the PDP to victory in the November election.

“I have utmost confidence in the candidature of Chief Agboola Ajayi to deliver Ondo State to the PDP,” the statement said.

The former Vice President particularly congratulated party stakeholders both at the national level and the leaderships in Ondo State state for having midwifed a non-controversial primary election.

“I must also express my appreciation to the national leadership of our party and the stakeholders in Ondo State for ensuring that the PDP stays and remains united during and after the process of the primary election.

“The unity will be much-needed when the party goes into the moment of full-scale electioneering.

“The unity in the PDP is our winning spirit. It is for this reason that I will urge every member of the PDP across the country to give undiluted loyalty and support to Agboola Ajayi in this all-important and historic election,” Atiku said.