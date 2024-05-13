Gani Adams honours Segun Ajiboye with Aareonakakanfo title

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has honoured Chief Olusegun Ajiboye as Otun-Barooyin Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland.

The event was held at the Omole Phase 2, Ikeja, Lagos State home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland on Sunday.

Chief Ajiboye, a journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to two successive governors of Ondo State: late Olusegun Agagu in July 2007 and late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, also in 2017.

Iba Gani Adams said the former CPS got the chieftaincy title as a reward for his honesty, hard work and belief in Yoruba culture and tradition.

He said: “Chief Segun Ajiboye is a product of God’s grace.

“He was supposed to be honoured with the title in January alongside other members of the new council, but his coronation was postponed till May in order to fulfill all the traditional arrangements.

“It must be stated also that the title was a well-deserved honour for him because he has played important roles at different times as member of this great institution for the past two decades now, using his media experiences to promote the cause of Yoruba race.

“As far as I am concerned, the new chief from Irun Akoko, in present day Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State, is a man of truth and honesty.

“He is a great journalist with an unprecedented record of service in various organisations.

“His long years of experience in journalism spans over three decades.

“Ajiboye is a thorough-bred media practitioner with equal sagacity.

“He cut his teeth as a journalist at the Independent Communications Network Limited, publishers of The News magazine, PM News and Tempo Magazine, as a Reporter/Researcher.

“Ajiboye later rose from The Sun Newspapers, defunct National Life Newspapers, and The Nation Newspapers to becoming an Assistant Editor of the Saturday title.

“He is presently the publisher of The Post Online medium.”

Speaking further, Iba Adams said the revered stool of the Aare Onakakanfo had profound historic background that had been in existence since 1530, adding that no amount of mis-information could change the history of the title.

He later presented the Staff of Office, certificate of honour and other paraphernalia of the stool to the Otun-Barooyin Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland.

Also Read:

Expressing his appreciation on the honour bestowed on him, Ajiboye said the new title was a new call to serve the Yoruba race, saying he would continue to play his role in advancing the cause of the race.

Also Read:

Prominent among those present at the event were Ayinba Joy Ayomide Adams; the Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Princess Adejoju Adeyemi; and Asoju Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin.

Others were Ambassador Ibrahim Lawal; Atanda Olayemi; Special Assistant on Media to the Aare Oonakakanfo of Yorubaland; Kehinde Aderemi; Agbabiaka Olawale, Treasurer of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers; Comrade Atobatele Tope; and Victor Daniel.