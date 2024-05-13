Man who posted obscene photos of four-year-old daughter arrested + Photo

An Edo-State based man has been arrested by the police for posting obscene photographs of his four-year-old daughter on social media.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrests of the man in a statement on Sunday night.

According to Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police: “The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the public outcry in response to disturbing images and videos involving a 4-year-old child with the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig, circulating on social media.

“The content portrays the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult contents.

“The Force expresses profound shock and grave concern over the apparent exploitation of this vulnerable child and unequivocally condemns such actions in the strongest terms possible.

“Prima facie investigations indicate the involvement of the child’s father, who has been apprehended by the Police at the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Edo State Police Command.

“Every necessary measure is being implemented to ensure that justice is swiftly served.

“As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative to establish proactive measures to guide and counsel parents, preventing the proliferation of such anomalies in our society.

Also Read:

“In light of the above, the Force emphasizes the importance of implementing support systems for parents and guardians to protect the safety and well-being of their children.

“It is crucial for caregivers to also prioritize the security of minors and seek assistance or guidance when required.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding children and upholding the law.”