Three-year-old boy inside vehicle stolen in Ogun found in Lagos

A three-year-old boy, Olamide Fayobi, who was in the vehicle of his father, Taiwo Fayobi, when it was snatched from him in Ogun State, has been found in Lagos State.

Spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed on Sunday the recovery of the boy in Lagos.

According to available information, Olamide was found in the Owode-Onirin area of Lagos State.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, had earlier on Saturday confirmed the snatching of the car in Ikenne area of Ogun State, with Olamide inside.

The Toyota Camry car, with registration number: PKA 446GV, was snatched from Fayobi as he made to open the gate of his house, with Olamide inside the vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State had said in the statement on Saturday: “One Taiwo Fayobi, resident in Ikenne Ogun State, reported that he alighted from his Toyota Camry PKA 446 GV to open his gate, and two hoodlums zoomed off with his car, with his three-year-old son inside.”

In the further update on Sunday, Odutola said: “Olamide Taiwo, the three-year-old boy inside the Toyota Camry stolen by two unknown hoodlums, was found by a Good Samaritan in Owode Onirin Ikorodu with the ‘Ikenne’ tag on him.

“The Good Samaritan immediately called DPO Owode.

“The red Camry has not been found yet.”