Governor Adeleke to flag off dualisation of Ilesa Akure expressway junction, others

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke will flag off the dualisation of Ilesa Akure expressway Junction – Brewery – Ereja/Palace Square, Ilesa on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 before the commencement of the second edition of Ipade Imole.

Also, the flag off of the construction of Lagere Junction flyover, Ile Ife will be done by the Governor as part of the infrastructure plan of his administration.

The full details of the projects, including the length of the road, cost and duration of the construction will be disclosed by the Governor at the venue of the flag off.

Making the announcement earlier on Saturday, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Dr. B.T. Salam assured the people of Ijesaland and Ile Ife that the infrastructure plan of the current administration under Governor Adeleke is all inclusive and will touch every region in the state.

“The flag off of the Ilesa Akure expressway Junction – Brewery – Ereja/Palace Square dualisation will be performed by Mr Governor before the commencement of Ipade Imole on Tuesday. In addition, the Lagere junction flyover will be flagged off for the commencement of the project.

“Our infrastructure plan is progressing well. We are confident that we will implement all the projects as planned across all the zones in the state,” Salam added.

Meanwhile, preparation is in top gear for the successful hosting of the second edition of Ipade Imole, a citizen engagement session with Governor Adeleke, to be held at Oba Adekunle Aromolaran Civic Centre, Ilesa on Tuesday 30th April, 2024.

Invitation has been extended to relevant stakeholders and citizens of the state to join the Governor and members of the State Executive Council for the second edition of the programme.