Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies for Togo, Chad, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophetic warnings regarding some African countries, including Togo, Chad, Uganda, Mozambique, Ethiopia, DR Congo, and Benin Republic.

The fresh prophecies were contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

In it, Primate Ayodele revealed the next president of Mozambique as Daniel Chapo, making it known that the opposition will not win.

He, however, warned the ruling party’s candidate to pray so that the country will not experience mourning or any form of bereavement.

He said: “Mozambique: the country will have a shake economically and politically.

“There will be a new government and several things will change in the country.

“The country will do better but they should pray against disasters.

“The incoming president will be Daniel Chapo, the opposition will not win and under his administration, the country should pray not to experience mourning.

“There will be a gang-up against the incoming president.

“The currency of the country will depreciate.

“They must work on economic, security and climatic problems that will affect them.

“The incoming president must pray for his health and pray not to be bereaved.”

In DR Congo, Primate Ayodele urged the president to be prayerful against unexpected deaths and killings in the country.

He foretold the hijacking of some parts of the country by rebels.

He mentioned that a minister will escape an attack, while the country will terminate the presence of the United Nations.

He said: “DR Congo: the president will be criticized despite his efforts to make the country better.

“The country must pray against unexpected deaths, killings.

“Some parts of the country will be hijacked by rebels.

“A minister will escape an attack.

“The government force will confront the rebels and they will create so many disastrous activities in the country.

“The country will terminate the presence of the United Nations in their country.

“The people will clamour for him to contest for a third term.

“The president and prime minister must be careful so they won’t have issues.”

In Uganda, Primate Ayodele urged President Yoweri Museveni to pray for good health as he foresees failure in his health.

He advised the president to overhaul his security as there will be an assassination attempt on his life.

He also called on the first lady to be prayerful against unsuccessful surgery.

He said: “Uganda: The president must pray for good health.

“The efforts of the opposition to gain ground will be seriously fought against.

“The president should pray not to be bereaved.

“Uganda will be a blessed nation but the president must be careful of assassination.

“He must overhaul his security because there will be an assassination attempt.

“They must pray against terrorist attack, natural disasters that will turn the government upside down.

“The first lady should pray not to undergo surgery, the country needs to pray.”

In Ethiopia, Primate Ayodele enjoined that country to be watchful against the ethnic crisis while warning the president to be careful about issues with his political associates.

He said: “Ethiopia: the country must pray against the ethnic crisis.

“The president will come up with a new policy that people will not align with.

“His political associates will have issues with him.

“They need to pray against the death of service chiefs, the country’s currency will be changed later.”

In Chad, Primate Ayodele warned the newly elected President, Mahamat Idriss to be careful of functions within the country because of unexpected attacks.

He advised him to watch his back and be careful of political assassination.

He said: “Chad: the newly appointed president, Mahamat Idriss must be careful of going to functions within the country because of an unexpected attack.

“He will transform the country better and will attract investors, get support of Russia, Israel, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and China but he must watch his back and put his security in order. Along the line, there will be several changes in the constitution that will give him longer tenure in leadership.

“He must be careful of political assassination.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele warned President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic to form a new security outfit that will protect him to prevent an evil attempt on him.

He urged him to seek divine intervention towards the next election.

He said: “Benin Republic: The president must not rely on the security of the country, he should form a new security outfit that will protect him otherwise, I see an evil attempt on him by the security operatives surrounding him presently.

“He should seek divine intervention towards the next election because there will be an uprising against him.

“He will do better at infrastructure but there will be economic hardship.

“The country will have a disagreement with the President of France.

“He must be careful of political betrayals and failing health.”

In Togo, Primate Ayodele warned the president to be careful of ailment, the death of his wife or anyone close to him.

He said: “Togo: The president will not allow the opposition to smell power.

Also Read:

“They will trouble and petition his government but it won’t stop him from preventing freedom of human rights and the press.

“However, he must be careful of ailment, death of his wife and anyone close to him or gun attacks.

“He needs to seek the face of God to excel in this new administration.”