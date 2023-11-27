OAU student lands in hospital after 58-hour Wash-a-thon

The student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Subair Enitan, who embarked on a handwashing marathon to set a new Guinness World Record, has landed in hospital.

Enitan had ended the marathon in the early hours of Monday.

According to a post on the official X handle for the marathon, Enitan ended the marathon after 58 hours, surpassing her initial plan of 50 hours.

READ ALSO:

Again, gunmen kill two policemen, one passerby in Imo

Ansar-Ud-Deen has built an enduring legacy, Sanwo-Olu salutes Islamic society at 100

Doctors seek regular hormonal test for prostate, menopause

A video now circulating on social media reveals that her hands have turned white and wrinkled as a result of the handwashing marathon.

She was also seen lying down on a bed that seemed to be in a medical ward.

The Guinness World Record is yet to announce Enitan as a new record breaker.