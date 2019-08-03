Voter’s apathy is being recorded in the ongoing by-election for Pengana State constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria monitoring the election reports that there is low turnout of voters at the polling units in Mista Ali, Saya and Jingri areas of the constituency.

NAN, however, observed that voting commenced on time at most of the poling units.

Also, security personnel have been stationed at the polling areas to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission took the decision to conduct the exercise following the death of the member-elect, Ezekiel Bauda Alon, after he was declared winner of the March 2019 House of Assembly election in his constituency.

A statement by the commission’s National Commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, entitled: “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for By-election Into Pengana State constituency of Plateau State”, said the decision was taken after a meeting of the body in Abuja.