Video: Why Evangelist Obi says Zion Ministry is prophecy with instant solutions

November 12, 2023, like the Sundays before it, was a huge spectacle at the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach in Okota, Lagos State. Founded by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, the ministry has become synonymous with stories of mind-boggling miracles of healings and deliverances occurring either at Zion City there or those witnessed in different parts of the world.

The testimonies come from people who say they were located during online prayers by Evangelist Ebuka, as he is widely known, healed after using Seraphic Water and Seraphic Oil blessed by the Spiritual Director of the ministry.

The people who testified to their healing last Sunday included a woman who had breast cancer; a United States of America-based kidney disease patient (Onyedikachi); and Beatrice Obiozor from United Kingdom, who had glaucoma for 40 years and was healed after surgery failed to rectify the problem.

There was also the story of Pirekina Anyanwu of Isiala Mbano, Imo State, who flew in from Florida, US, to testify to how the seraphic oil and water healed his spinal chord injury and saved him from a highly risky surgery recommended by doctors.