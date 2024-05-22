Video: What Peter Obi said at Labour Party secretariat

The full video of the pronouncements made at the National Secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja by its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, have been made available to the public.

This followed the controversy over reports that he endorsed the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the party.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the party for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who released the full statement of Obi, said the former two-term Anambra State governor never endorsed Abure and his NWC.

Gbadebo, reacting on his X account on Tuesday, said: “Share this Video massively.

“This is the FULL VIDEO and STATEMENT of H.E Peter Obi at the @NgLabour national secretariat in Abuja today.

“He never and did not Endorse Abure or any of their Leadership activities.

“So please disregard any Fake News from any Media platforms.”

What Peter Obi said at Labour Party Secretariat on National Working Committee



— The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 22, 2024