The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, has rejected the results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission for Kogi West Senatorial District.

Melaye was up against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

In early results, Melaye lost to his local government area to Adeyemi.

Speaking on the results in a video he released on Sunday, the controversial politician said the results was not a reflection of the voting patter of the electorate.

Melaye, who lost his nephew, Olorunjuwon, to the violence that was the hallmark of the election, promised to challenge its outcome.