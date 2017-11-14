Ventura resigns from Italy

Coach Giampiero Ventura has reportedly handed in his resignation after Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Monday’s goalless draw with Sweden forced Ventura to hand in his resignation as Italy fell to a 1-0 aggregate defeat, resulting in their first World Cup no-show since 1958.

The former Torino boss replaced Antonio Conte in charge of the Azzurri after Euro 2016 and went on to become the country’s oldest-ever CT, aged 69.

He oversaw five wins in their first six World Cup qualifiers, leaving them only second to Spain on goal difference.

However, a 3-0 loss to La Roja – marred by criticism of his decision to adopt a 4-2-4 formation – was followed by a shock draw at home to FYR Macedonia.

That left Italy needing to beat Sweden in the playoffs, but they failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Consequently, Ventura’s only major honour in his 31-year managerial career remains a Serie C1 title with Lecce all the way back in 1996.