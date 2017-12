Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral was involved in a car crash on Sunday after he collided with a wild boar.

The former Sevilla manager has been given the all clear after being admitted to hospital following the accident, which took place on a stretch of motorway between Logrono and Bilbao.

Marcelino was travelling home to Asturias to spend the holidays with his family when his car hit the wild boar, which was attempting to cross the road.

Valencia are 11 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona

Valencia find themselves third in La Liga after falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Che were unbeaten until the first week in December, but Marcelino’s side have since lost three of their previous four games.

They travel to Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on January 3, with their return to league action coming three days later when they host Girona.