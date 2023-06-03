Uzodinma picks female running mate, dumps deputy

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has picked a female lawyer, Barr. Nnedinma Ekomaru, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the State.



Uzodimma had submitted the name of Engr. Ralph Nwosu, the Commissioner for Works as the placeholder, which left room for lobbying and speculations for the slot.



An aide of the Governor, who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that Barr. Ekomaru’s name has been formally submitted to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja as Uzodimma’s running mate.



Ekomaru is married to a senior lawyer, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.



She hails from Umunoha community in Mbaitoli local government area of the state and has practised for over 20 years as a lawyer.



Women groups had called on Uzodimma to pick a woman as his running mate.



Ekomaru, until now, was not considered a politician until her husband, Chief Chukwuma attempted to govern the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but didn’t win the primary election.