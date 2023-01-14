Updated: Four killed as gunmen attack CUPP spokesperson’s residence

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the uncle (name yet to be known) of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

According to Ugochinyere in a seemingly distressed tweet on Twitter Saturday afternoon, the unknown persons are also setting a house ablaze, suspected to be his residence.

“We need help in Akokwa Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State. My uncle has been killed now.. They are setting everything on fire. Please help,” he tweeted.

4.9M

191

| I Returned From Work To Find My Son’s Lifeless Body- Father Of Murdered Lagos Schoolboy

Confirming the development, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, in a tweet, said, “I just received a distress call from @IkengaImo in the last few minutes that his house is surrounded by elements believed to be assassins sent by Imo State Govt and his uncle had just been killed. Security agents must protect @IkengaImo of CUPP and ensure his total safety!”

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, is yet to respond to calls and texts from our correspondent on the development as of the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent saw a video footage of dead bodies, burnt houses and campaign materials at Ugochinyere’s country home.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, a man who was narrating the incident, said several vehicles had been destroyed, and Ikenga’s house razed.

“They have destroyed his house, they have destroyed his vehicle, at his compound here in Akokwa. They came with arms and guns, they killed one of his security (men), they shot so many people; happening right now at Ikenga’s compound,” the voice narrated.

In a statement, the PDP chapter in the state confirmed the attack.

The statement which was issued by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Collins Opuruozor, read, “Imo PDP Alerts Security Agencies, Nigerians, International Community To Sponsored Killings, Arson Going On At the Akokwa Residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere, PDP Candidate For Ideato Federal Constituency.

“The PDP in Imo State alerts that, at the moment, there is a well-coordinated armed attack going on at the Akokwa residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere, the candidate of our party for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

“This has resulted in the killing of undisclosed number of persons. Also, buildings are reported to have been set ablaze.

“Our efforts to get back to our candidate, Ugochinyere, who was present at his residence when this attack began and who had personally alerted us to the attack, has proven abortive. However, a torrent of messages, a while ago, from Ikenga’s close aides bore some deeply pathetic lines like: “Everywhere is on fire! They are killing us! We are going going!”