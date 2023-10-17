UNILORIN student wins maiden national tax contest

A 300 level student of Department of Economics, University of Ilorin, Precious Onuabuchi, has emerged the overall winner of the maiden Association of Nigerian Taxation Students (ANTAS) National Essay Competition.

This is contained in the University’s Bulletin issued Tuesday.

The grand finale contest which held in Lagos, witnessed the participation of students from several institutions of higher learning nationwide.

“Miss Onuabuchi beats Mr Felix Chiemezue of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Miss Morenike Oyeleke of the University of Lagos to the second and third positions, respectively,” it said.

The publication stated that this was after each of the three prize winners had first emerged among the 12 chosen entrants from 34 essayists.

It added that the written topic of the competition is entitled: “Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms: The Implications for National Development in Nigeria’s High Inflation Economy”.

“Also: ‘Exploring the Pros and Cons of Implementing a National Wealth Tax as a Revenue Generation Tool for Government’”.

According to the publication, after the determination of the best three essays, the essayists were invited to defend their essays and Onyeabuchi won the top position.

Dr Biola Adimula, Chairperson, Students Affairs and Tertiary Relations Committee of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, speaking at the event said between 2022 when ANTAS was inaugurated by the Institute, 25 tertiary institutions had registered and more institutions in process.

Adimula appealed to the leadership of tertiary institutions in Nigeria to join the moving train by inaugurating Tax Associations/Tax clubs in relevant Departments of their academic institutions and to also register with ANTAS.

She explained that it was necessary so as to open their students to the on-going opportunities that the association offered to grow future leaders.

She said this would afford the students skills in management of fiscal and economic wealth of the nation.

“The revenue generation dwindling in crude oil, is opening doors for taxation to shape national income,” she said.