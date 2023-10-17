Convocation memorabilia: We don’t exploit our students – Unilorin

The management of University of Ilorin has said that the institution does not exploit students in terms of charges, maintaining that the rates attached to the convocation memorabilia are the least.

The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, stated this, sequel to some social media reports concerning the rates attached to convocation memorabilia for graduating students.

Akogun dismissed the allegations levelled against the university by a group of former students who were planning protest.

He insisted that the rates attached to the convocation items were the least and indeed, the lowest available, going by the current economic realities in the country.

“The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to a social media news report on a planned protest by a group of former students of the university, with respect to some convocation items they are expected to have.

“These are their personal effects and necessary commemoratory mementos for the successful completion of their programmes in the university,” he said.

Akogun said that the graduating students should appreciate the good disposition of the university authorities in arriving at the rates, which, he said, were the lowest possible.

According to him, the institution does not exploit charges, and has always been considerate in fixing its charges, which remain the cheapest among public universities in the country.

“The university reserves the right to determine what materials are necessary and at the most reasonable rates for its students or graduands.

“Our graduands are worthy in character and learning, and would always live above board with the display of sound knowledge of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“A few misguided individuals have taken to the social media and behind this unpopular protest for whatever primordial and selfish reasons, while a large number of our graduands have already paid for the items,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the institution’s combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies will hold from October 20 to October 23.

The combined convocation includes graduates of the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.