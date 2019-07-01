The University of Ilorin has described the appointment of Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah as Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja as well deserved.

It described the appointment as a “fascinating antecedent”.

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, made the commendation on Monday through a press statement signed by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin.

Abdulkareem described Na’Allah, a former VIce Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete, as a distinguished scholar and administrator of high repute.

“The University of Ilorin is not surprised by the rising profile of Prof. Na’Allah as he was, right from his studentship at the university, nurtured with the determination to always pursue excellence and stand out among his peers,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University of Ilorin community was extremely elated that one of her alumni and former academic had been found worthy of appointment as “the Chief Executive of the highly-cosmopolitan Federal University situated at the nation’s capital, Abuja, particularly at this point in time.”

According to him, the University of Ilorin has been monitoring the glowing career of Na’Allah and is very proud of his reputable erudition, administrative competence and infectious accomplishments as a world-class scholar and particularly as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete.

Abdulkareem expressed his conviction that Na’Allah would continue to pursue all-round excellence as imbued in him at the University of Ilorin so that his tenure at the University of Abuja will go down in history as being better.

The statement further reads: “Prof.Na’Allah graduated with B.A and M.A English from the then Department of Modern European Languages, University of Ilorin in 1988 and 1992, respectively.

“He taught briefly at the same department prior to his going abroad for further studies and career progression.

“He is the second alumnus of the University of Ilorin to serve as a Vice-Chancellor of a University and the first to be so appointed into the same position by two different universities in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, Na’Allah is also regarded as the longest serving University’s Chief Executive so far as he is due to complete his 10 years two-term as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete by July 27, 2019.