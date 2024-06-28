Unilag reaffirms commitment to students’ wellbeing

The management of University of Lagos, UNILAG, has reaffirmed commitment to the wellbeing of the students of the institution.

The Head, Communication Unit of the institution, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

She also urged the students to take advantage of the available academic and social support programmes within the university.

According to Alaga-Ibraheem, the students’ wellbeing had always been the priority of the university.

Recall that earlier in the month, a video clip of a 300-level female student studying Biology Education in the university had gone viral over her poor living condition.

Speaking on the development, Alaga-Ibraheem said, “This statement is to give an update on the viral social media report depicting the sub-par home condition of a 300-level student of the institution.

“The management wishes to appreciate members of the university community and other stakeholders for the outpour of concern and support, following the release of the report.

“We have concluded investigations into the report as well as held interactions with the student and producer of the video.

“The student, who has since relocated from the flooded building into the home of one of her guardians, has accepted the university’s offer of accommodation on campus for the rest of her academic sojourn in Unilag.”

Alaga-Ibraheem said that the student had also expressed gratitude to the donors who had credited her account and that of the video producer with donations running into millions of naira.

According to her, the university management understands the desire of individuals and organisations to offer assistance to indigent students.

“We wish to advise that appeals on the basis of being a student of Unilag should be verified through our Students’ Affairs Division through phone call: +234 818 537 0948 or email: [email protected] before donations are made,” she said.

The official noted that the university had various programmes for registered indigent students and was accessible through the students’ affairs division.

These, according to her, include: “Indigent Students’ Scheme (provision of funds, meal tickets and raw food items), Triple A: Adopt-An-Akokite Project, Unilag Scholars’ Award Scheme, Work-Study Programme and Pay for Mentors Project.

“We, therefore, implore those who wish to support any indigent student(s) to contact our Students’ Affairs Division through phone call: +234 818 537 0948 or email: dsa @unilag.edu.ng, to key into any of these programmes,” she said.