Understanding Handicap in Sports Betting: A Complete Guide

When it comes to football betting, one term that often comes up is “handicap.” But what does it really mean? In this guide, we’ll break down the concept of handicap betting, answer common questions like “What is Asian handicap?” and “What does handicap +1.5 mean?”, and show you how to place these bets on iLOTBET. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to improve your betting strategies, this guide is here to help.

What is Handicap in Football Betting?

In football betting, a handicap is a way to level the playing field between two teams of different strengths. It gives one team a virtual advantage (or disadvantage) to make the betting more balanced and interesting. Imagine two football teams: Team A is much stronger than Team B. If you bet on Team A to win, the odds might be very low, because it’s the obvious favorite. Handicap betting adjusts this by giving Team B a head start, so the bet becomes more exciting.

Real-Life Example:

Let’s say Manchester United (Team A) is playing against a smaller club, Burnley (Team B). Manchester United is expected to win easily. In a handicap bet, Burnley might be given a +1.5 goal advantage. This means if you bet on Burnley, you win the bet if Burnley wins, draws, or loses by just one goal. If Manchester United wins by two goals or more, you lose the bet.

What is Asian Handicap?

The Asian Handicap is a type of betting that removes the possibility of a draw, which can often be frustrating for bettors. Instead of a simple win, lose, or draw, the Asian Handicap offers bets with half or quarter goal advantages or disadvantages, which eliminates the draw option entirely.

Example:

If you bet on Chelsea with an Asian Handicap of -1.0 against Arsenal, Chelsea would need to win by more than one goal for your bet to succeed. If Chelsea wins by exactly one goal, the bet is considered a “push,” and your stake is returned. If they draw or lose, your bet loses.

What Does Handicap +1.5 Mean?

A handicap of +1.5 means the team you bet on starts the game with an extra 1.5 goals. This is very common in matches where one team is significantly weaker than the other.

Example:

If you place a bet on Fulham with a +1.5 handicap against Liverpool, Fulham would need to either win, draw, or lose by just one goal for you to win the bet. If Liverpool wins by two or more goals, you lose.

How Does Handicap Work in Sports Betting?

Handicap betting adjusts the perceived gap in strength between two teams by adding or subtracting goals. When you see a minus sign (-) before a number, it means that team starts the game with a goal disadvantage. When you see a plus sign (+), it means that team starts with an advantage.

Example on iLOTBET:

If you see Manchester City with a handicap of -2, and you bet on them, they would need to win by more than two goals for you to win the bet. On the other hand, if you bet on the opposing team with a handicap of +2, they could lose by up to two goals, and you would still win your bet.

What Does +2 Handicap Mean in Betting?

A +2 handicap means the team you bet on starts the game with an additional 2 goals. This bet is safer if you believe the underdog will not lose by more than two goals.

Example:

Suppose you bet on West Ham with a +2 handicap against Manchester City. For you to win this bet, West Ham can either win, draw, or lose by only one goal. If Manchester City wins by two goals, the bet is a push, and your stake is refunded. But if they win by more than two goals, you lose.

What Does Handicap +0.5 Mean?

A +0.5 handicap means the team you bet on starts the game with a half-goal advantage. This eliminates the possibility of a draw as a result, because no team can score half a goal in reality.

Example:

If you bet on Everton with a +0.5 handicap against Tottenham, you win the bet if Everton either wins or draws. The +0.5 ensures that even if the match ends in a draw, you still win.

Placing Handicap Bets on iLOTBET

Placing a handicap bet on iLOTBET is simple. Here’s how you can do it:

Sign in to Your Account: If you don’t have an account, you can quickly sign up on the iLOTBET website. Select a Football Match: Go to the football section and choose the match you want to bet on. Choose Handicap Option: Under the betting options, find the “Handicap” section. You’ll see different handicap choices like -1.5, +1, +0.5, etc. Place Your Bet: Decide how much you want to wager and place your bet.

Handicap betting is a great way to add excitement to football matches, especially when there’s a clear favorite. By giving an advantage or disadvantage to teams, handicaps level the playing field and make betting more interesting. Whether you’re betting with a +1.5, +0.5, or even trying out the Asian Handicap, iLOTBET offers a user-friendly platform to place your bets and enjoy the game with an extra thrill.

Now that you know what handicap means, why not try your luck on iLOTBET? Happy betting!

