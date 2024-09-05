Industry leaders to mentor young professionals at YP event

Unboxed Learning Events is set to host a mentoring event for young professionals working in Nigeria’s film and television industry on September 13 and 14, 2024 at The MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

The programme is titled: “YP Lagos (TV and Film),” and exclusively sponsored by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

It is a two-day event that features a variety of master classes and panels covering key topics such as the filmmaking value chain, pitching ideas, sharing African stories globally, and filmmaking on a budget

Renowned leaders from various industries, including actor, producer, and director, Femi Jacobs; actor and humanitarian, Shaffy Bello; Channels TV presenter, Kayode Okikiolu; and Livespot 360 Managing Director, Tiwa Medubi, more will be present to share valuable life lessons and insights with participants.

Speaking ahead of the event, the CEO of Unboxed, Wale Adenuga, emphasised the importance and possibilities of this event, especially for young filmmakers as they get to network, share knowledge, and collaborate with their peers and veterans.

“I can confidently say: this year’s YP event is really exciting, and the possibilities therein are boundless,” Adenuga said.

He added: “Young people who attend this event get to meet with leaders who hold decades of experience in their industry or field, which is much more important with the growth in the Nigerian entertainment industry in the past decade.”

He encouraged young people interested in attending the event to register on the unboxed conferences website at: https://unboxedconferences.com/filmandtv2024/

In addition to the educational programming, the event will host a short film contest with N3.5 million to be won and paid internship opportunities for select participants.

The YP Lagos (Film and TV) event is open to young professionals aged between 19 and 30 who are working in Nigeria’s film and television industry.

This mentoring event represents an exciting opportunity for up-and-coming creatives in Nigeria to connect with industry leaders, enhance their skills, and potentially kick start their careers in the dynamic world of film and television.

